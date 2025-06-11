🚨 NYPD & Anti-ICE Protesters continue to clash in Lower Manhattan outside of the NYC Federal Buildings

🚨 NYPD and Anti-ICE Protesters continue to clash in Lower Manhattan outside of the NYC Federal Buildings. Video and info below, late last night, 10th.

Adding: 🚨 Atlanta is a war zone. Tear gas, rioters throwing fireworks at police.

Using professional tactics to cover deployed tear gas with cones.

Adding:

🚨 Chicago: “Absolute madness at Federal Plaza right now.”

According to this live feed, there's complete chaos at the Federal Plaza in Chicago. A van allegedly crashed into a stairwell. Protesters tagged it. The driver may have been arrested. The entire crowd starts running!

🔗 Oliya Scootercaster (https://x.com/i/status/1932633553809867064?mx=2)