Stifled Cry with Bo Schultz

Eileen Tesch speaks with Bo Schultz about his podcast "Stifled Cry" which highlights the story of the Tennessee 11 and Detroit 8, who are being tried under the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act) in connection with a peaceful protest involving abortion clinics.





