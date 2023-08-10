Culture War | Guest: Dr. Jason Dean | Parasites | Detoxification | Supermoon | Full Moon Protocol

Today we welcome back Dr. Jason Dean, owner of Palmer Natural Health, Revolution Health, and BraveTV. Dr. Dean explains the who, how, and what of parasites and how they are causing negative health conditions for almost everyone. He tells us about the supermoons we are experiencing right now and how this can affect our mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Dr. Dean provides a detailed plan on how to combat the negative effects of parasites. He recommends his naturopathic, 100% organic supplement called Full Moon Protocol and suggests several lifestyle strategies to improve the parasitic condition of your body. Check out Full Moon Protocol today and all the other organic, all-natural supplements at www.bravetv.store/mission and use promo code mission to receive a discount.







