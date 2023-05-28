Create New Account
The CCP is staging weapons and may have brought a dirty bomb across the Southern Border. Secretary Lloyd Austin is an imposter and does not have an oath of Office. He is working for China
71 views
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 19 hours ago |

So many of these office holders are beholden to China. Many weapons of war have been smuggled across our Southern Border.  We are at war now and very few people are able to recongize this.

Keywords
missingtyrannyoath

