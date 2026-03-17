🇺🇸☠️ US and Israel use AI to kill entire families - Prof. Marandi

AI was not used for precision strikes on military targets, but rather "to be more precise in killing innocent civilians and to create maximum terror," Iranian analyst Mohammad Marandi says.



During the war in Gaza, Israel used an app called "Where's Daddy?" to track Hamas and other resistance fighters returning to their homes - and then struck them along with their entire families, he notes.



The same is now happening in Iran. Therefore, the strike on the girls’ school in Minab may not have been a mistake at all - but an intentional act of terror by the US and Israel, Marandi concludes.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!