DEEP JOY in a shaking world: find your unique call by Jesus: John 15:16

The world is shaking all around us; to maintain the peace of Christ, first, come into His Kingdom through repentance. Then, filled with the Holy Spirit, ask Him for what unique call did He call you, as He called those first disciples: John 15:16. Living life out of His unique call gives you a DEEP JOY in the midst of the turbulence, and is a powerful witness to others.





Please stay in touch: [email protected]. God bless you !