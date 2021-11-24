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Why are healthy athletes collapsing?
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231 views • November 24, 2021
The Highwire, November 16, 2021
They are at the peak of health, and the top of their profession. So, why are dozens of amatuer and professional athletes around the world inexplicably collapsing on the field, with heart-related issues, in just the past few months?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/why-are-healthy-athletes-collapsing/
They are at the peak of health, and the top of their profession. So, why are dozens of amatuer and professional athletes around the world inexplicably collapsing on the field, with heart-related issues, in just the past few months?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/why-are-healthy-athletes-collapsing/
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