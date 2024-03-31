Create New Account
NWO: COVID-19 bioweapon is a slow-kill, extinction level event (2)
Published 13 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


DISCLAIMER: Graphic content and graphic language will offend a few viewers! I’m against all forms of foul language but people that took the COVID-19 bio-weapon are visibly upset.


Credits to Wil Paranormal.


The COVID-19 bioweapon masquerading as a vaccine has injured MILLIONS of people and conservative estimates say that over 20 MILLION people have died from the vaccine.


No wonder that the Deagel.com population estimates in western nations will plummet by 2025:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrZypWK8JCEU/


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godbioweaponyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and trueextinct level event

