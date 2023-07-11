Get Biblical Understanding #185 - Self-Control

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

1 CORINTHIANS 14:32-33 And the spirits of the prophets are subject to the prophets. For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.





GALATIANS 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.





GALATIANS 5:13-14 For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another. For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.





GALATIANS 5:22-23 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance [self-control]: against such there is no law.





1 THESSALONIANS 4:3-7 For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication [sexual immorality]: That every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honour; Not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God: That no man go beyond and defraud [seduce] his brother in any [sexual] matter: because that the Lord is the avenger of all such, as we also have forewarned you and testified. For God hath not called us unto uncleanness, but unto holiness.





