Cherie Hanna's Fight for Hands-Free Laws in Ohio - "Kendall's TRUTH"

Welcome back to Common Sense Ohio, where we just wrapped up an impactful session on the human side of traffic laws and the urgency for hands-free driving.
Our guest Cherie Hanna shared her personal journey, from the tragic loss that led to Ohio's hands-free legislation to her tireless advocacy work.
She shares the real consequences of distracted driving, the nuances of recent legislation, and the emotional stories that underscore the need for change.
Get inspired by stories of partnership and commitment to making a difference. Cherie's collaboration with safety groups turns personal grief into societal action. Discover how grassroots activism can lead to substantial legislative reforms and hear from those directly involved in driving change.
Memorable Moments
00:00 Texting while driving leads to devastating consequences.
05:22 Mother's Day, police at door.
16:29 Ohio passed hands-free law to prevent texting.
27:01 Media coverage of tragic accident, interviews with survivors.
41:09 Legislation creates 6-month phase-in for new law.
Texting & Driving IT CAN WAIT !!! "Kendall's TRUTH"
