WOMAN PREGNANT WITH TWINS KILLED BY VAXX POISON INJECTION 💉💉💉

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Venugopalan Govindan@gvenugopalan
"An idiot who vaccinated his daughter w/o studying about adverse effects and lost her"
twitter .com/gvenugopalan
twitter .com/gvenugopalan/status/1558017365107163136/photo/1
http://tinyurl.com/yrcdd2ew
https://main.mohfw.gov.in/sites/default/files/Englishfinalimmuzation.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVkAN219dyag/
PALA, KERALA — A 31-year-old pregnant woman is dead after doctor’s orders to accept her own slaughter.
Ms. Mahima Mathew received the first experimental Covishield viral vector DNA injection on August 6, according to the Kerala Kaumudi. Covishield and Vaxzevria are two other brand names for the AstraZeneca injections, similar to Comirnaty and Pfizer. A Pala gynecologist recommended she receive the injection despite also learning she was seven-weeks pregnant that day.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/09/08/mahima-mathew-31-year-old-pregnant-indian-woman-dead-10-days-after-covishield-astrazeneca-injection/
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