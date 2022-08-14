WOMAN PREGNANT WITH TWINS KILLED BY VAXX POISON INJECTION 💉💉💉

Venugopalan Govindan@gvenugopalan

"An idiot who vaccinated his daughter w/o studying about adverse effects and lost her"

twitter .com/gvenugopalan

twitter .com/gvenugopalan/status/1558017365107163136/photo/1

http://tinyurl.com/yrcdd2ew

https://main.mohfw.gov.in/sites/default/files/Englishfinalimmuzation.pdf

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVkAN219dyag/

PALA, KERALA — A 31-year-old pregnant woman is dead after doctor’s orders to accept her own slaughter.

Ms. Mahima Mathew received the first experimental Covishield viral vector DNA injection on August 6, according to the Kerala Kaumudi. Covishield and Vaxzevria are two other brand names for the AstraZeneca injections, similar to Comirnaty and Pfizer. A Pala gynecologist recommended she receive the injection despite also learning she was seven-weeks pregnant that day.

FULL STORY:

https://thecovidblog.com/2021/09/08/mahima-mathew-31-year-old-pregnant-indian-woman-dead-10-days-after-covishield-astrazeneca-injection/





Mirrored : Boot Camp





Shared from and subscribe to:

The Prisoner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner