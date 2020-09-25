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Who Turned The Lights Out
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24 views • September 25, 2020
As evidenced last year, the battle is getting real with military operations in urban areas, as well as underground sites. Children are being rescued and civilian deaths are being averted through precise preemptive operations...
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