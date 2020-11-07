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Biden - "Don't assume I'm not corrupt"
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86 views • November 07, 2020
Biden told us we should not assume he is not corrupt, only that those providing the money to get one into politics "expect something in return." Lately he old us that the DEmoNcrats have created the biggest electroral fraud in history..
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