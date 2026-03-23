'We are the nation of Hussein - we do not accept compromise' - people of Khezri Dasht-e-Biyaz on the 23rd night

"We are the nation of Hussein — we do not accept compromise."

The people of Khezri Dasht-e-Biyaz on the 23rd night of street gatherings across Iran.

Every district has its own chant. This one draws from the language of Karbala and Imam Hussein, who chose death over submission.

Adding, from Vali Asr Square:

"Seyed Majid, sharpshooter — strike more tonight."

Vali Asr Square, night 23, even in the rain they chant: "From the street to the square — we stand until the end."