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Future Outlook on CBDCs and FedNow (Pt-1) - by Taylor Kenney
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592 views • July 23, 2023


ITM TRADING, INC.


Jul 23, 2023 PHOENIXFREE REPORT: "Ultimate Guide to CBDCs: How It Affects Your Future, Retirement, and Freedom" 👉 Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/cbdc-rep... Discover the world of CBDCs and their impact on your future, retirement, and freedom. Get your FREE report now to make informed decisions and safeguard your interests in the digital monetary era. Download today! Questions on how you should be preparing for CBDCs? Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts, with 27+ years of experience, can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets, including insights on how CBDCs might impact your financial planning. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Hi everyone. I'm Taylor Kenny with ATM trading. While most of you probably are already familiar with Cbdcs, it has never been more important to understand what is coming and how it could impact you as the U.S. continues to move forward with research and development. For those of you that don't know, we're talking about Cbdcs or central bank digital currency, which is a new form of virtual money. 📖

CHAPTERS: 0:00 Basics of CBDCs

1:04 Who wants CBDCs

1:28 US Government List Benefits

4:09 Envisioning a CBDC World

5:26 Protecting Privacy

7:34 Adoption

7:53 Get Protected

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