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MASSIVE POWER SHIFT! - They're Going For Your PROPERTY! - COLLAPSE Will Ensue!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Russell Gray, co-host of The Real Estate Guys radio show as we see a massive shift in the real estate market from small players to big players, apparently by design.
As moratoriums eventually expire, the government will easily be able to repackage homes that people have defaulted on. They will then give them away for free and be seen as heroes despite causing the problem in the first place. Could we be seeing the largest takeover of private property in US history?
All the while, with the collapse papered over and the collapse of the bond market imminent, who are the corporations buying up real estate? What is the goal of the establishment when it comes to property bubbles worldwide?
In this video, we delve deep into the heavily manipulated and propped up real estate market and how this effects people going forward.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
newscollapsecrasheconomymoneymarketseconomicsdebthousingreal estatefinanceinflationmortgagevoluntaryismwam
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