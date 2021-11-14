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MASSIVE POWER SHIFT! - They're Going For Your PROPERTY! - COLLAPSE Will Ensue!
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665 views • November 14, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Russell Gray, co-host of The Real Estate Guys radio show as we see a massive shift in the real estate market from small players to big players, apparently by design.
As moratoriums eventually expire, the government will easily be able to repackage homes that people have defaulted on. They will then give them away for free and be seen as heroes despite causing the problem in the first place. Could we be seeing the largest takeover of private property in US history?
All the while, with the collapse papered over and the collapse of the bond market imminent, who are the corporations buying up real estate? What is the goal of the establishment when it comes to property bubbles worldwide?
In this video, we delve deep into the heavily manipulated and propped up real estate market and how this effects people going forward.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
https://realestateguysradio.com/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Russell Gray, co-host of The Real Estate Guys radio show as we see a massive shift in the real estate market from small players to big players, apparently by design.
As moratoriums eventually expire, the government will easily be able to repackage homes that people have defaulted on. They will then give them away for free and be seen as heroes despite causing the problem in the first place. Could we be seeing the largest takeover of private property in US history?
All the while, with the collapse papered over and the collapse of the bond market imminent, who are the corporations buying up real estate? What is the goal of the establishment when it comes to property bubbles worldwide?
In this video, we delve deep into the heavily manipulated and propped up real estate market and how this effects people going forward.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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