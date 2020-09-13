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Piers Corbyn- #OurMovement Birmingham Rally. "We can defeat ridiculous lockdown measures" (MIRRORED)
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162 views • September 13, 2020
Piers Corbyn- #OurMovement Birmingham Rally. "We can defeat ridiculous lockdown measures" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Piers Corbyn at:-
https://youtu.be/ghS-sfqrE38
A magnificent turnout at the #OurMovement-Birmingham Covid Truth Tour rally where Piers Corbyn spoke out on ridiculous lockdown measures "Resist the lockdown and our movement will defend all people arrested or victimised in the struggle"
Stopnewnormail.net
#StopNewNormal - SAVE LIVES
#istandwithpierscorbyn
#saveourrights
#standupx
#earthunited
Mirrored from You Tube channel Piers Corbyn at:-
https://youtu.be/ghS-sfqrE38
A magnificent turnout at the #OurMovement-Birmingham Covid Truth Tour rally where Piers Corbyn spoke out on ridiculous lockdown measures "Resist the lockdown and our movement will defend all people arrested or victimised in the struggle"
Stopnewnormail.net
#StopNewNormal - SAVE LIVES
#istandwithpierscorbyn
#saveourrights
#standupx
#earthunited
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