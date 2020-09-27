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Calvinism
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25 views • September 27, 2020
'John MacArthur, John Piper & Calvinism' shines a light on difficult topics like Calvinism vs Arminianism, 'once saved always saved' theology, the sovereignty of God, predestination and election doctrines, while keeping the spotlight where it needs to be most... on obedience to Jesus' teachings. If you want to know whether good works are necessary for salvation, whether the Bible really is the word of God and whether we have free will or not, check out this video for the answers you need that you are unlikely to find anywhere else!
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