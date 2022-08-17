Russia Is Preparing To Strike America and Says It Openly Again

We are entering a danger zone for a surprise attack. Russia, Iran, and China continue to saber rattle as America is drunk in its sinful ways and unprepared.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

Info Wars - WW3 ALERT: Russia Threatens Direct Military Action

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62fc23d682e2ba7cb3b4cdc1