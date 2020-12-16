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Serving Court Papers To WASTEWISE in Georgetown - They Wont Serve People With Disabilities
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12 views • December 16, 2020
Wastewise is a secondhand store in Georgetown, Ontario who get free stuff from everybody in Southern, Ontario and then sell it for a profit.
I went in there to donate $15,000 worth of lacrosse and hockey gear and instead of accepting my donation, they threw me out as belligerently as possible.
Naturally, like most people they did not want to listen to anything I was saying.
Well, now they can listen to what I have to say in a court of law.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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I went in there to donate $15,000 worth of lacrosse and hockey gear and instead of accepting my donation, they threw me out as belligerently as possible.
Naturally, like most people they did not want to listen to anything I was saying.
Well, now they can listen to what I have to say in a court of law.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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