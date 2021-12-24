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Peaceful, non-violent, legal and lawful CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE to overcome the fake news corporate media!! Jesse Watters speech at Turning Point USA 2021.
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101 views • December 24, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/b6b81e0e-0da8-4450-bb16-ba1e4edb0d3d
(review = 40mins in)
(review = 40mins in)
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