© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof that Brian D. Hill; USWGO Alt. News, was TORTURED into Falsely Pleading Guilty
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • July 31, 2021
Proof that Brian D. Hill; USWGO Alt. News, was TORTURED into Falsely Pleading Guilty; like Trump Supporters, and is also being HELD HOSTAGE by Corrupt Federal Court System
Proof documents and links here due to character limit on Video Descriptions: https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/07/30/proof-uswgo-brian-d-hill-tortured/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/07/18/proof-that-brian-d-hill-uswgo-alt-news-is-innocent-being-held-hostage-by-corrupt-federal-court-system-video/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/uswgo-held-hostage/
First campaign Video "Proof that Brian D. Hill; USWGO Alt. News, is INNOCENT, being HELD HOSTAGE by Corrupt Federal Court":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkvLiooKltY
The proof is provided in the links and this description. All is open sourced from public websites and organizations and can be accessed online and even from PACER.GOV of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina CM/ECF.
The corrupt Federal Judge Thomas David Schroeder, Middle District of North Carolina had known since Brian D. Hill's 2255 Motion that he had facts and proof favorable towards his Actual Innocence even if it isn't HARD EVIDENCE, he had evidence that he was tortured by medical neglect by only being given a limited amount of insulin and always given to him a few hours after each meal in Jail. They wait till each meal he eats causes his blood sugars to run high before they finally give him insulin which takes even more hours to break down the carbs and glucose in the body. That is VERY DANGEROUS for a type one brittle diabetic and can kill him and slowly damage his organs such as nerves, kidneys, eyesight, Brian can die, D I E, DIE. The Judge knew all of this but refused to do anything to remedy it. The guilty plea was false and was manufactured by TORTURE. The evidence is there for any lawyer or average journalist or activist or Information Warrior who wishes to investigate the claims made in this video.
The same corrupt Judge who basically ignored all evidence swaying towards Brian's Actual Innocence, that same Judge denied all uncontested motions which would have ended the illegal fraudulent criminal sentence of Brian D. Hill, formerly of USWGO Alternative News. Brian is ACTUALLY INNOCENT and had been proven with the uncontested motions of Brian's actual innocence. Brian also proven medical neglect which is torture in the jails. It may take a lot of time to review over the Federal Pleadings but all prove Brian's innocence and prove that his guilty plea was false and obtained by torture. Brian was entitled to remedy and relief as a matter of law aka Local Rule 7.3 and Due Process Clause. Even the U.S. Supreme Court said Actual Innocence overcomes procedural time bars. Fraud on the Court and proven fraud perpetuated by the U.S. Attorney Office which are Government lawyers mean that Brian David Hill is innocent of his charge possession of child pornography. THEY TORTURED THIS MAN TO PLEAD GUILTY, WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOUR WERE TORTURED????????????????????????
https://justiceforuswgo.nl/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/
GO HERE FOR PROOF LINKS here due to character limit on Video Descriptions: https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/07/30/proof-uswgo-brian-d-hill-tortured/
Proof documents and links here due to character limit on Video Descriptions: https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/07/30/proof-uswgo-brian-d-hill-tortured/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/07/18/proof-that-brian-d-hill-uswgo-alt-news-is-innocent-being-held-hostage-by-corrupt-federal-court-system-video/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/uswgo-held-hostage/
First campaign Video "Proof that Brian D. Hill; USWGO Alt. News, is INNOCENT, being HELD HOSTAGE by Corrupt Federal Court":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkvLiooKltY
The proof is provided in the links and this description. All is open sourced from public websites and organizations and can be accessed online and even from PACER.GOV of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina CM/ECF.
The corrupt Federal Judge Thomas David Schroeder, Middle District of North Carolina had known since Brian D. Hill's 2255 Motion that he had facts and proof favorable towards his Actual Innocence even if it isn't HARD EVIDENCE, he had evidence that he was tortured by medical neglect by only being given a limited amount of insulin and always given to him a few hours after each meal in Jail. They wait till each meal he eats causes his blood sugars to run high before they finally give him insulin which takes even more hours to break down the carbs and glucose in the body. That is VERY DANGEROUS for a type one brittle diabetic and can kill him and slowly damage his organs such as nerves, kidneys, eyesight, Brian can die, D I E, DIE. The Judge knew all of this but refused to do anything to remedy it. The guilty plea was false and was manufactured by TORTURE. The evidence is there for any lawyer or average journalist or activist or Information Warrior who wishes to investigate the claims made in this video.
The same corrupt Judge who basically ignored all evidence swaying towards Brian's Actual Innocence, that same Judge denied all uncontested motions which would have ended the illegal fraudulent criminal sentence of Brian D. Hill, formerly of USWGO Alternative News. Brian is ACTUALLY INNOCENT and had been proven with the uncontested motions of Brian's actual innocence. Brian also proven medical neglect which is torture in the jails. It may take a lot of time to review over the Federal Pleadings but all prove Brian's innocence and prove that his guilty plea was false and obtained by torture. Brian was entitled to remedy and relief as a matter of law aka Local Rule 7.3 and Due Process Clause. Even the U.S. Supreme Court said Actual Innocence overcomes procedural time bars. Fraud on the Court and proven fraud perpetuated by the U.S. Attorney Office which are Government lawyers mean that Brian David Hill is innocent of his charge possession of child pornography. THEY TORTURED THIS MAN TO PLEAD GUILTY, WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOUR WERE TORTURED????????????????????????
https://justiceforuswgo.nl/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/
GO HERE FOR PROOF LINKS here due to character limit on Video Descriptions: https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/07/30/proof-uswgo-brian-d-hill-tortured/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.