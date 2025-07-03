© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Fitzpatrick Slams Pentagon Over Sudden Halt in Ukraine Weapons Aid 🇺🇸🇺🇦
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick expresses serious concern after the Pentagon unexpectedly paused key weapons shipments to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles and F-16 munitions. The surprise move blindsided U.S. lawmakers, State Department officials, and even European allies. As tensions rise, Fitzpatrick demands answers and transparency. Is U.S. support for Ukraine in jeopardy?
