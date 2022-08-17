Darren Beattie on Tucker Carlson Exposes FBI Cover Up of Jan 6 Pipe Bomber

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Darren Beattie of https://revolver.news/
talks to Tucker Carlson about critical evidence missing that could shed light on the alleged Jan 6th pipe bomber.
https://www.revolver.news/2022/08/darren-beattie-and-tucker-carlson-just-became-the-fbis-worst-nightmare-and-an-update-on-the-whitmer-hoax/