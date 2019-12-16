Greta Thunberg Busted After Bizarre Feud With German Railway Company,is Greta Thunberg an Actress Or Activist?

What Exactly Is Agenda 21?by Tyler Durdenby Tyler DurdenAfter spending much of the past year crisscrossing the globe in the luxury of a state of the art racing yacht while skipping school, spreading the gospel of the climate virtuous, shaming adults who aren't doing enough to halt global warming by threatening to "put them against the wall", and boosting the popularity of her fame-starved opera singing mother while doing the bidding of her eco-friendly QE starved enablers, Greta Thunberg can't even get a decent ride home.At least, that's the narrative Greta wanted the world to believe when the "activist" Tweeted out on Saturday that, on her way home from the UN Climate conference, she was confined to traveling on an overcrowded train through Germany.How dare the Germans subject Greta to such conditions: to memorialize her predicament, she tweeted a photo of herself, sitting on the floor, looking forlorn and sad like the young, innocent calf inside the crowded cattle car, headed for slaughter. Because, the fight against the evils of climate change knows no bounds. The struggle is real.Except when it isn't.Spoiling the latest installment in Greta's carefully crafted "martyr" narrative, Deutsche Bahn - Germany's state railway company - chimed in and reminded Thunberg and her millions of followers, that she actually had a seat in First Class.The company Tweeted: "Dear #Greta, thank you for supporting our railway in the fight against climate change! We are happy that you travelled with us in the ICE 174. And that with 100 percent eco electricity. It would have been even better if you had also mentioned how friendly and competent the team looked after you in your seat in First Class.Like a deer in headlights, Greta was immediately forced to clarify that the world wasn't quite as evil and hostile as she had represented it, admitting she had only been on the floor for part of her journey, "and that overcrowded trains were in fact a great sign because that means that the demand for train travel is high!"The bizarre standoff caused a Twitterstorm, with Greta’s supporters wishing her safe travels and lashing out at DB, while her critics jeered.To be sure, Greta's stunt had been tried before. Three years ago, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK Labour Party who was crushed by Boris Johnson and the Conservatives last week, claimed that the train he was travelling on was overcrowded and was shown sitting on the floor of the carriage, making a political point about alleged under-funding and mismanagement of the British railways, arguing they needed to be re-nationalized.Yet later he was found to have passed through an almost empty carriage, where he could have chosen a comfortable seat with a view and a table if he had so wished, before he made the video on the floor of the corridor instead.So there you have it, just a simple misunderstanding for Thunberg who was returning to her native Sweden after spending much of 2019 traveling from country to country to lecture adults on climate change. Her carbon-neutral journey across the Atlantic ocean in August (in a multimillion euro racing yacht), her speech before UN leaders in New York the following month, and her protest marches outside the COP25 climate summit in Madrid in recent weeks all captured headlines and earned her Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year.’Meanwhile, Greta's failure to criticize the world's biggest CO2 emitter, China, her lack of solutions to the world’s climate woes and her insistence on using apocalyptic imagery have earned her the scorn of not just fossil fuel fans, but scientists too, who say her movement hampers realistic debate on the issues, while prompting questions about who's actually "ruining her childhood."