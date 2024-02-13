Reading the Bible LIVE: Obama is the Antichrist 2024

Reading the Bible LIVE:

‭‭2 Thessalonians‬ ‭2:3‭-‬4‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[3] Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; [4] who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.