Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If Only Biden Had A Brain
channel image
Rick Langley
936 Subscribers
49 views
Published 18 hours ago
If Only Biden Had A Brain

Things have gotten so bad that Joe BIden's lies are being revealed by his very own propaganda machine at CNN. Biden had been miraculously cleared after being deemed too old and senile to face a jury over his classified document charges. Yet is still able to run the Country into the ground with foreign NGOs and the United Nations.

Keywords
nwoevil doerif only biden had a brainobiden liar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket