3 Ezekiel 1, 4 Faces of 4 Angels, Pale Man, Bull, Lion, Eagle

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3rd video in a Series Based on Ezekiel Chapter 1. The likeness of the Glory of God. SHOCKING DREAM: Vaporizing Chemical / Biological Weapon To Be Used On A Crowd In An American City! Midnight Cry with Deborah Dream, Military Parade against their will. Millions of people. (6G roll out?)
Bleachers, not American but foreign uniforms, Asian high steppers, 1 General, 1 Leader
Node. Weapon: Leader holds a tank cannon on shoulder to empty brownish/yellowish liquid goo onto warm pavement. Demonic supernatural power, turns to vapor, YELLS RUN! CATWALK, ANOTHER CATWALK, FURTHER AWAY FROM GAS THAT IS VAPORIZING, CEMENT STEPS TO SIDEWALK
BODY OF WATER, (HUDSON) NEW YORK CITY
Escapes, delivered from demonic attack, millions died
Dream NOT LITERAL, Deborah has UNLIMITED STRENGTH
Isaiah 40:15- INCREASE STRENGTH