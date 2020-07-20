© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So That You May Prosper: The real Meaning
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • July 20, 2020
The word 'prosperity' is used a lot in churches. However, what does true prosperity actually means? This video looks at a prosperity verse from John's epistle, and it explains that the way it is often preached means the exact opposite of what it's really saying. Watch this video if you sincerely want to know how to prosper in life.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.