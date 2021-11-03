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Mads Palsvig: Pedophilia is everywhere so why is so few helping the Kids? [02.11.2021]
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110 views • November 03, 2021
- Same reason as they do not help them against Vax....
Note: Not totally True in my opinion - I have known Mads Palvig personally through a whole number of years now through my own cases ... recorded a video for a 5-6-7 year back from one of his 'voter meetings' in Hvidovre Stadium up to an election in Denmark, took about 4.5 hours, we the audience could ask question afterwards, he and his then 'partner' then (as I also know in person, not a good person) does not respond to my simple questions. Many of the other audience also wanna here their answer, again the Satanic Lying NPM, New- and DoubleSpeak... Therefor I did not share the video, he was then a satanist, has he changed or is still a Satanic Psyop?
I also recorded and shared a lot of videos with and from Mads Palvig's demostrations also made interview with j´him...
Here's a few - links under all my videos:
Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
https://rumble.com/vgv1oz-demo-imod-5g-og-fascistiske-sataniske-love-l-133-pga-influenza-17.04.2020.html
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20mads%20palsvig&;kind=video
http://mail.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157&;page=65
Do you trust Mads Palvig?
Does Mads Palvig, who 'cooperates' with a great deal of known people, give 'talk time' to people who in public support and promote and therefore Push the sick Satanic LGBTQia + and pedophilia Agenda?
I just wrote this under the video today (translated):
--
Hey Mads, are you now more 'careful' with whom you 'cooperate' with?
Who you give 'talk time' and call out in public as a 'true freedom fighter' (Fælledparken in Sommers and mail)?
Flemming Blicker has not as you can see here and I describe under the video with links:
Danish:
Hey Mads, er du nu blevet mere 'påpasselig' med hvem du 'samarbejder' med?
Hvem du giver 'taletid' og udråber som 'sand Frihedskæmper' (Fælledparken i sommers efterfgl mail)?
Flemming Blicker er nemlig ikke som du kan se her og jeg beskriver under videoen med links:
"Live Debat Flemming Blicher vs Morten Wilder - LGBTQIA+ og Pædofili? [28.10.2021]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQtwfgVaXYXD/
https://rumble.com/vojpcd-live-debat-flemming-blicher-vs-morten-wilder-lgbtqia-og-pdofili-28.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/31dcdc68-4f04-46d4-9782-a2262db649e5
A 'little' about the sick Satanic LGBTQia+ and Pedophilia 'Culture' in Denmark:
--
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
--
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
--
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
--
Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
--
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
--
Source:
mads.palsvig - 72 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSxTFXJ8Gif3/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/madspalsvig/
Note: Not totally True in my opinion - I have known Mads Palvig personally through a whole number of years now through my own cases ... recorded a video for a 5-6-7 year back from one of his 'voter meetings' in Hvidovre Stadium up to an election in Denmark, took about 4.5 hours, we the audience could ask question afterwards, he and his then 'partner' then (as I also know in person, not a good person) does not respond to my simple questions. Many of the other audience also wanna here their answer, again the Satanic Lying NPM, New- and DoubleSpeak... Therefor I did not share the video, he was then a satanist, has he changed or is still a Satanic Psyop?
I also recorded and shared a lot of videos with and from Mads Palvig's demostrations also made interview with j´him...
Here's a few - links under all my videos:
Demo imod 5G og fascistiske Sataniske love (L 133) pga influenza [17.04.2020]
https://rumble.com/vgv1oz-demo-imod-5g-og-fascistiske-sataniske-love-l-133-pga-influenza-17.04.2020.html
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20mads%20palsvig&;kind=video
http://mail.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157&;page=65
Do you trust Mads Palvig?
Does Mads Palvig, who 'cooperates' with a great deal of known people, give 'talk time' to people who in public support and promote and therefore Push the sick Satanic LGBTQia + and pedophilia Agenda?
I just wrote this under the video today (translated):
--
Hey Mads, are you now more 'careful' with whom you 'cooperate' with?
Who you give 'talk time' and call out in public as a 'true freedom fighter' (Fælledparken in Sommers and mail)?
Flemming Blicker has not as you can see here and I describe under the video with links:
Danish:
Hey Mads, er du nu blevet mere 'påpasselig' med hvem du 'samarbejder' med?
Hvem du giver 'taletid' og udråber som 'sand Frihedskæmper' (Fælledparken i sommers efterfgl mail)?
Flemming Blicker er nemlig ikke som du kan se her og jeg beskriver under videoen med links:
"Live Debat Flemming Blicher vs Morten Wilder - LGBTQIA+ og Pædofili? [28.10.2021]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lQtwfgVaXYXD/
https://rumble.com/vojpcd-live-debat-flemming-blicher-vs-morten-wilder-lgbtqia-og-pdofili-28.10.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/31dcdc68-4f04-46d4-9782-a2262db649e5
A 'little' about the sick Satanic LGBTQia+ and Pedophilia 'Culture' in Denmark:
--
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er Pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over ham.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
--
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
--
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
--
Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://rumble.com/vmwkn1-september-24-2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
--
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-15
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
--
Source:
mads.palsvig - 72 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSxTFXJ8Gif3/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/madspalsvig/
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