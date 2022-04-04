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How to Change My Life, Fear of I Will Go Crazy, I Am Alone Feeling, How to Address the Fears
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11 views • April 04, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/s6zuIKYqQBA
20091017 The Human Soul - Emotional Processing P3
Cut:
23m32s - 31m34s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
"YOU HAVE BEEN BUILT TO EXPERIENCE EVERY SINGLE EMOTION. GOD MADE YOU THAT WAY."
"THE DESIRE TO AVOID EMOTION IS CREATED BY YOUR FEAR OF WHAT WOULD HAPPEN WHEN YOU HIT THE EMOTION."
https://youtu.be/s6zuIKYqQBA
20091017 The Human Soul - Emotional Processing P3
Cut:
23m32s - 31m34s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
"YOU HAVE BEEN BUILT TO EXPERIENCE EVERY SINGLE EMOTION. GOD MADE YOU THAT WAY."
"THE DESIRE TO AVOID EMOTION IS CREATED BY YOUR FEAR OF WHAT WOULD HAPPEN WHEN YOU HIT THE EMOTION."
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