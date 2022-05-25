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CLICK HERE for Infowars’ LIVE on-the-Ground Coverage of the WEF Globalist Summit in Switzerland - FULL SHOW 5/24/22
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223 views • May 25, 2022
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has publicly announced a “painful transition” into a post-industrial world while admitting Biden and other world leaders are nothing more than place-holder puppets! Tune in NOW for exclusive coverage of the globalist gathering in Switzerland where Savanah Hernandez and others deliver breaking news as it happens without the NWO filter!
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