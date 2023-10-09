Hamas terrorists thanking IRAN for the weapons, money and rockets

Posted 8October2023:
If you had any doubt about who is funding and supporting this barbaric terror attack: here’s a video of Hamas terrorists thanking none other than IRAN for the weapons, money and rockets that helped the terrorists to slaughter and kidnap Israelis. The Ayatollah regime is the head… — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן
