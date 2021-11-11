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Climate change (especially global warming) DEBUNKED!
PJ Glassey
PJ Glassey
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297 views • November 11, 2021
It turns out the globe has been much warmer than it is today and since we started taking its temperature at one of the lows, it just seems to be warming. That's what you get when looking at a short snapshot of anything and then making ridiculous conclusions and extrapolations. There is no unusual climate change. There is no crisis. This is simply another totalitarian control technique. It is another scam, just like the current pandemic.
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climate changeglobal warmingchangeclimateglobalwarmingscamc02
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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