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They are the virus..!
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280 views • November 26, 2021
They are lying scumbags and will do everything in their power to fool you so you give up your human rights!!!
They are lying scumbags and will do everything in their power to fool you so you give up your human rights!!!
They are the virus..!
Flag of Poland Flag of United States “Mr. Rudkowski is no shrinking violet. Armed with a video camera and a YouTube account- NYTIMES
Shared from and subscribe to:
Luke Rudkowski
@Lukewearechange
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
They are lying scumbags and will do everything in their power to fool you so you give up your human rights!!!
They are the virus..!
Flag of Poland Flag of United States “Mr. Rudkowski is no shrinking violet. Armed with a video camera and a YouTube account- NYTIMES
Shared from and subscribe to:
Luke Rudkowski
@Lukewearechange
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
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