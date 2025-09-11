BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk Shooting Staged? You Be The Judge!!!
Watchmen Incorporated
Watchmen IncorporatedCheckmark Icon
549 followers
668 views • 1 day ago

Is the Charlie Kirk shooting real or staged? Is this video real or doctored? If altered, why? If a doctored video, is this done by a CIA stooge and for what purpose? (They often use media people with foreign accents.) If doctored, then this video is an exercise in sheer cruelty. But if real, why would Charlie Kirk be complicit? We can only conjecture he was threatened? Notice how this occurs just hurs before 9/11. Is this strong association to bring us into a “Homeland Security mindset,” which deceived America. Would it be this time for Martial Law? Or for Civil War to be controlled by “UN Peace Keepers” the 2nd largest troop presence in UN being Communist Chinese troops. You be the judge! Your comments are needed below....

