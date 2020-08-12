© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hong Kong scientist blows whistle on China over virus origins
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • August 12, 2020
Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Hong Kong scientist, comments exclusively on China and the Chinese Communist Party's attempts to suppress pandemic analytics and stats, as well as the possibility of human-virus interference. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.