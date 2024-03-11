Dr. Jane Ruby: INTENTIONAL TEXAS FIRES TAKE OUT CATTLE FARMERS

Dr. Jane has been warning for months now that the power grab over our nation's food supply is an ongoing threat, now NYS AG Letitia James is suing large livestock producers to put them out of business and someone is simultaneously setting millions of acres of cattle grazing land on fire - because if they control your food, you become a slave!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.