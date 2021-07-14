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Die Psychologie der Verschwörungsleugner
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228 views • July 14, 2021
Heute werfen wir einen Blick auf jene Leute, die für Verschwörungstheorien nur Spott übrig haben. Was heißt wir, es war der Autor Tim Foyle, dessen Text zunächst im März im off-guardian erschienen war, mit dem Titel „on the psychology of the conspiracy-denier“: Über die Psychologie des Verschwörungsleugners, gelesen von Sabrina Khalil. Übersetzung: Bastian Barucker.
Das Original ist nachzulesen unter:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/12/on-the-psychology-of-the-conspiracy-denier/
Audio von Radio München
Das Original ist nachzulesen unter:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/12/on-the-psychology-of-the-conspiracy-denier/
Audio von Radio München
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