Tucker Carlson Exposé on Kamala Harris July 2, 2021

Cackling Kamala Harris is not qualified to be a dog catcher, much less the Vice President of the United States. To deflect criticism, she’s using the hackneyed Race and Misogyny Cards to justify her incompetence, like most on the Left do when they’re unqualified for whatever position they hold. Identity Politics and “equity” are recipes for disaster. A perfect example is replacing a highly competent, qualified, productive president with a bumbling fool suffering from dementia coupled with arrogance and corruption who is in the process of destroying our nation and embarrassing the United States on a planetary scale.



Elected officials are a joke. They’re the buffer between the American electorate and the ones actually in charge of the nation, its policies, the economy, and the national intelligence apparatus. Those entities make the decisions which adversely affect Americans with no political or economic power. In other words, millions of Americans who wish the government would just go away and let them live in peace.