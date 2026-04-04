Scientist and author Gregg Braden warns that drastically reducing atmospheric CO₂ could bring us dangerously close to the extinction threshold

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Scientist and author Gregg Braden warns that attempts to drastically reduce atmospheric CO₂ could bring us dangerously close to the extinction threshold, endangering all life on Earth.
"If we were to meet the [the UN's climate] goals... we would see a CO₂ level right around 220 or so parts per million."
"Extinction level CO₂ on this planet—when the CO₂ drops below a certain level, forests die and life does no longer thrive—that is 180 parts per million."
"Here's the bottom line: It's not good for us. Those proposals are not good for humans."
Full interview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YSStPJ1-DuE)
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
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