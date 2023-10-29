This Saint News 10/29/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Bombs only this week, starting with banking so we can get an understanding of the game they got going on. Then, we all know these Covid jabs are wack but wait till you hear about childhood vaccines! Israel is probably not telling us the full story about October 7—were they killing their own citizens? Also, you know there’s a reason for the mass migration we’re seeing everywhere. I’ll explain. And life in Palestine… what is it like living there? I got you some great headlines this week, and then a few more top stories, and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.
USS Gerald R. Ford: U.S. New LASER Aircraft Carrier SHOCKED The World!
https://militaryview.com/uss-gerald-r-ford-u-s-new-laser-aircraft-carrier-shocked-the-world/
‘An Admission of Epic Proportions’: Health Canada Confirms DNA Plasmid Contamination of COVID Vaccines
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/canada-dna-contamination-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
NZ Politician Calls for Full-Blown Criminal Investigation into COVID Vaccine Deaths
https://vigilantnews.com/post/nz-politician-calls-for-full-blown-criminal-investigation-into-covid-vaccine-deaths
(The Money System/Common Law) This Is One Of The Most Important Videos On YouTube. [ PAY ATTENTION TO THIS! ]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp7z_ff7bdw
