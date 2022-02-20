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THE COVID VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES THEY ARE SHOTS THAT DO NOT WORK.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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42 views • February 20, 2022
THE COVID VACCINES ARE NOT VACCINES THEY ARE SHOTS THAT DO NOT WORK.

https://rumble.com/vve7xq-the-covid-vaccines-are-not-vaccines-they-are-shots-that-do-not-work..html

Two examples of medical tyranny:-

When someone is unvaccinated because they choose against taking the shots into their body, who tests negative is willing to work but gets fired from their job because of their refusal to take the shots.

When someone is unvaccinated because they choose against taking the shots into their body who tests negative is willing to work and the employer respects their choice and they keep their job. Then the vaccinated test covid positive and have to stay away from work and the unvaccinated has to cover and take on the extra work load.

Original Source
https://rumble.com/vv1jf8-frontline-flash-daily-dose-public-health-in-reverse-with-dr.-peterson-pierr.html

Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘Public Health In Reverse’ (Ep. 2033 - 2.16.22). The Real Story of Good Health ~ in 120 Seconds or Less. Follow on social media @FrontlineFlash

-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music

HIV, Testing, Another mRNA Jab
Keywords
hivtestinganother mrna jab
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