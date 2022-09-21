Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Use Plasma Energy Water and Add "Intention" Into water
133 views
channel image
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Published 2 months ago |

https://usamedbed.com

Learn about the benefits of Plasma Energy Water and how to use it around the home in many ways. Plasma Energy Water uses a process involving a GANS to infuse the water with plasma energy. This process allows the water to retain the plasma energy indefinelty.  Plasma Energy Water has a multiture of uses including drinking it, using it around the house and also to assist with various health benefits.

Learn more at
https://usamedbed.com/plasma-energy-water/

 

Keywords
waterintentionplasma energymed bedplasma waterplasma energy water

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket