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Episode 20 - 20190830 - John's Barber Lounge
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0 view • July 04, 2020
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We made it to episode 20 and visited the popular Johns Barber Lounge where we talk with owner John Le about his story and style there at the lounge. I even got myself a much needed haircut where we had some fun with timelapse for the first time. The lounge is already crazy popular after just 6 weeks in town, we think you'll like it.
Guest: John Le
Company: Johns Barber Lounge
Instagram: @johns_barber_lounge
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnsbarberlounge/
Location: 29851 Aventura Suite 1-2, RSM, CA 92688 (Plaza Empressa)
Phone: 949-546-0231
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
We made it to episode 20 and visited the popular Johns Barber Lounge where we talk with owner John Le about his story and style there at the lounge. I even got myself a much needed haircut where we had some fun with timelapse for the first time. The lounge is already crazy popular after just 6 weeks in town, we think you'll like it.
Guest: John Le
Company: Johns Barber Lounge
Instagram: @johns_barber_lounge
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnsbarberlounge/
Location: 29851 Aventura Suite 1-2, RSM, CA 92688 (Plaza Empressa)
Phone: 949-546-0231
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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