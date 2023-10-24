Create New Account
Climbing to My Calling Dream Remake 8-3-23@12:51pm (Re-uploaded 10-23 - 23)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream from my lovely Jesus in which I am climbing a building of stairs to my calling and the man of sin is climbing another set of stairs in the shadows on the back of it.


Jeremiah 33:3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.


