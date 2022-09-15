💥 Ukrop Militants attacked Russian Press⚡️
Footage of a TV-Centre camera crew that was hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in #Zaporozhye Region. According to journalists, the shelling was corrected with the help of an UAV.
