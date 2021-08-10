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Get Biblical Understanding #100 - Service
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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30 views • August 10, 2021
More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding
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EPHESIANS 6:5-7 Servants, be obedient to them that are your masters according to the flesh, with fear and trembling, in singleness of your heart, as unto Christ; Not with eyeservice, as menpleasers; but as the servants of Christ, doing the will of God from the heart; With good will doing service, as to the Lord, and not to men:

PHILIPPIANS 1:1 Paul and Timotheus, the servants of Jesus Christ, to all the saints in Christ Jesus which are at Philippi, with the bishops and deacons.

PHILIPPIANS 2:3-4 Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory [selfish ambition, conceit]; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others.

PHILIPPIANS 2:5-7 Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men:

PHILIPPIANS 2:17-18 Yea, and if I be offered upon the sacrifice and service of your faith, I joy, and rejoice with you all. For the same cause also do ye joy, and rejoice with me.

PHILIPPIANS 2:19-20 But I trust in the Lord Jesus to send Timotheus shortly unto you, that I also may be of good comfort, when I know your state. For I have no man likeminded, who will naturally care for your state.

PHILIPPIANS 2:21 For all seek their own, not the things which are Jesus Christ’s.

PHILIPPIANS 2:22 But ye know the proof of him, that, as a son with the father, he hath served with me in the gospel.
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