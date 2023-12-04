Advancing Political Truth and Opposing Big Lies - With Edward J. Curtin, Jr.

TAP (Truth Action Project) hosts Ed Curtin, author of Speaking Truth in a Country of Lies. Mr. Curtin is a public intellectual committed to unveiling the the truth about the military industrial complex, the national security state it spawned, and the Big Lies the deep state uses to cover its tracks.
