There’s this really popular misconception that everything gives you cancer. The truth is that there are A LOT of toxins in our environment and they will give you cancer. This is why SO many people have cancer.

Unless you’ve devoted some time to studying health and staying up to date with research and science, you’ll likely believe that "everything gives you cancer."





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1554-everything-causes-cancer





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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